Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Dougherty County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pacelli High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
  • Location: Albany, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.