The Florida Panthers (19-12-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Lightning-Panthers matchup on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Lightning vs Panthers Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 120 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

With 117 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's fifth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 34 23 34 57 49 30 0% Brayden Point 35 16 22 38 13 13 44.9% Steven Stamkos 32 15 20 35 18 5 52.7% Victor Hedman 33 5 28 33 26 7 - Brandon Hagel 35 10 18 28 21 13 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 86 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 96 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players