The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at Amalie Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, December 27 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

During the last 10 games for the Lightning, their offense has totaled 34 goals while their defense has given up 25 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with seven goals (25.9% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Lightning 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)

Lightning (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (17-13-5 overall) have a 3-5-8 record in games that have needed overtime.

Tampa Bay has 13 points (4-0-5) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored more than two goals 21 times, and are 16-2-3 in those games (to record 35 points).

In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-2 to record 16 points.

In the 21 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 2.61 4th 18th 30.2 Shots 34.4 1st 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 27 3rd 2nd 30.36% Power Play % 18.87% 20th 17th 79.61% Penalty Kill % 82.86% 8th

Lightning vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

