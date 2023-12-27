Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Panthers on December 27, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Sam Reinhart and other players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.
Lightning vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Kucherov has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 57 points in 34 games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) to the team.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Stamkos Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Steven Stamkos' season total of 35 points has come from 15 goals and 20 assists.
Stamkos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|4
|0
|4
|7
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Reinhart has scored 19 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 40 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 23.8%.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 32 points this season, with 11 goals and 21 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
