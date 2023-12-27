The USC Trojans are significant underdogs (+7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals. The game will kick off from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is 58 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline USC Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-7.5) 58 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-7.5) 57.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends

Louisville has compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-4.

USC has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Trojans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

