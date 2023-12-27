When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mikey Eyssimont find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eyssimont averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

