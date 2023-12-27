Mitchell County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Mitchell County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Mitchell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mary Persons High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Pelham, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Central High School at Mitchell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Camilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
