On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Nikita Kucherov going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in 15 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Kucherov has picked up eight goals and 18 assists on the power play.
  • Kucherov's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:17 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 18:36 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 2 2 0 18:24 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 2 0 2 22:41 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 21:51 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 21:21 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

