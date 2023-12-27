When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 11 of 32 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 13 assists.

Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

