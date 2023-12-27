Steven Stamkos will be among those in action Wednesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena. Fancy a wager on Stamkos? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 16:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

In 11 of 32 games this year Stamkos has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 22 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Stamkos has had an assist in a game 17 times this year over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 36.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 32 Games 4 35 Points 4 15 Goals 2 20 Assists 2

