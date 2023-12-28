Ben Hill County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Ben Hill County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ben Hill County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier County High School at Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Tifton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
