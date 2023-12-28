Cleveland (10-5) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New York (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 34 in the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the Browns' upcoming game against the Jets, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Browns vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Browns have been winning five times, have trailed six times, and have been tied four times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Jets have had the lead three times, have been losing 10 times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Browns have won the second quarter nine times, lost three times, and tied three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jets have won the second quarter three times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up four times in 15 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have won the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Browns have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and tied one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Jets have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Browns vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Browns have been winning eight times (7-1 in those games), have been behind six times (2-4), and have been tied one time (1-0).

In 2023, the Jets have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in 10 games (3-7), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

The Browns have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in nine games (5-4).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.7 points on average in the second half.

In 15 games this season, the Jets have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored eight times (2-6), and tied one time (0-1).

