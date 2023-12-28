Jenkins County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jenkins County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jenkins County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jenkins County High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
