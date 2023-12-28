How to Watch the Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (9-2) will visit the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) after victories in five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison
- The Hoyas score only 2.5 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (61.9).
- Georgetown has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.
- Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
- The 54.0 points per game the Owls score are 6.5 more points than the Hoyas allow (47.5).
- When Kennesaw State scores more than 47.5 points, it is 4-5.
- Georgetown is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 54.0 points.
- This year the Owls are shooting 34.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kennesaw State Leaders
- Prencis Harden: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%
- Carly Hooks: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Kyndall Golden: 2.4 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 37.5 FG%
- Trynce Taylor: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG%
- Keyarah Berry: 6.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Belmont
|L 65-54
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|San Diego State
|L 75-52
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Providence
|W 53-51
|Rubin Arena
|12/28/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/6/2024
|Queens (NC)
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.