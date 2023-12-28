McIntosh County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in McIntosh County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McIntosh County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley County High School at McIntosh County Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Darien, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.