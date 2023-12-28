Newton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Newton County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowling Green High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.