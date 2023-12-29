The Samford Bulldogs versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels is one of three games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes an ASUN team in play.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 - Florida A&M Rattlers at North Florida Ospreys 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

