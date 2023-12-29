Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bulloch County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Portal Middle High School at Statesboro High School

Game Time: 7:01 PM ET on December 29

7:01 PM ET on December 29 Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesboro High School at East Laurens High School