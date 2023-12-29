Chatham County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Chatham County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodville-Tompkins High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sol C Johnson High School at Stranahan High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.