Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Capela put up 13 points in a 118-113 loss against the Bulls.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 14.6 Rebounds 10.5 10.5 11.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 23.6 27 PR -- 22.5 25.8



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

The Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 117.9 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 43.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings are 22nd in the league, allowing 27.2 per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/23/2022 28 11 14 1 0 3 0

