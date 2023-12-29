How to Watch EFL Championship Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, December 29
Today's Championship lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is West Bromwich Albion taking on Leeds United.
EFL Championship Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Coventry City vs Swansea City
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
