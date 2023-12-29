Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Henry County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union Grove High School at Fort White High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29

1:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bell Creek Academy at Creekside Christian Academy