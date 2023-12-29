The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Kennesaw State has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Owls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.

The Owls' 85.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 72.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Kennesaw State is 9-2 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

At home Kennesaw State is putting up 90.4 points per game, 9.9 more than it is averaging away (80.5).

At home, the Owls allow 62.6 points per game. Away, they give up 85.0.

Kennesaw State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31.0%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule