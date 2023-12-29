The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under set at 162.5 points.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -12.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State has combined with its opponent to score more than 162.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Kennesaw State has had an average of 161.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kennesaw State has gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Kennesaw State has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Owls have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Kennesaw State has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 2 20% 74.3 159.7 72.3 148.6 142 Kennesaw State 5 50% 85.4 159.7 76.3 148.6 157.7

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls' 85.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 72.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Kennesaw State is 6-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 5-5-0 1-3 5-5-0 Kennesaw State 6-4-0 0-0 8-2-0

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Kennesaw State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-7 Away Record 10-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

