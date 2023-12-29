Laurens County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Laurens County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Laurens County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesboro High School at East Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: East Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
