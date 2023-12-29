Lee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lee County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.