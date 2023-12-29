The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oregon State Beavers play in the Sun Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on CBS.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (39.1 points per game) and eighth-best in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game). Oregon State ranks 33rd with 426.9 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 35th with 339.3 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Find out how to watch this matchup on CBS in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Notre Dame Oregon State 429.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (50th) 282.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (20th) 181.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (35th) 247.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.1 (52nd) 17 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 23 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (44th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,689 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 123 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 1,341 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 18 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 56 times this year and racked up 346 yards (28.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's leads his squad with 484 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has caught 29 passes for 422 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rico Flores Jr. has compiled 27 grabs for 392 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has put up 2,638 passing yards, or 219.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has tossed 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Damien Martinez has rushed 194 times for 1,185 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has been given 90 carries and totaled 500 yards with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has racked up 718 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Silas Bolden has 51 receptions (on 91 targets) for a total of 718 yards (59.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling's 53 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Oregon State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.