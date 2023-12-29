Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Thomas County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Thomas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas County Central High School at Crossroad Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29

5:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Thomasville, GA

Thomasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Miller County High School at Thomasville High School