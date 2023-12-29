Thomas County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Thomas County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Thomas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas County Central High School at Crossroad Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller County High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
