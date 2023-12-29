Toombs County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in Toombs County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne County High School at Toombs County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Telfair County High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
