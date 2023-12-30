Saturday's game that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at Stegeman Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-63 in favor of Georgia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Athens, Georgia

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 88, Alabama A&M 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-25.2)

Georgia (-25.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Georgia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama A&M's 5-7-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Georgia Bulldogs are 4-6-0 and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 8-4-0.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Georgia Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (209th in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per contest (131st in college basketball).

Georgia ranks 126th in the country at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 39.9 its opponents average.

Georgia connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.6% from deep.

The Georgia Bulldogs average 92.6 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball), while allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

Georgia and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Georgia Bulldogs commit 10.9 per game (105th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (288th in college basketball play).

