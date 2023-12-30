The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles should win their game versus the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 30, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Georgia vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+20.5) Over (44.5) Florida State 28, Georgia 26

SEC Predictions This Week

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this contest.

The Bulldogs have beaten the spread four times in 13 games.

Georgia has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites (0-6).

The Bulldogs have played 13 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

Georgia games average 54 total points per game this season, 9.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 12.1% chance of a victory for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles' ATS record is 8-4-0 this year.

Seminoles games have gone over the point total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

Florida State games this year have averaged a total of 51.4 points, 6.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 38.4 16.6 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Florida State 37 15.9 16 6 30.2 18.2

