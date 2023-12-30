For bracketology insights on Georgia Southern and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Georgia Southern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia Southern ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-0 NR NR 175

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern's best wins

Against the Detroit Mercy Titans on November 25, Georgia Southern notched its best win of the season, which was an 81-59 home victory. Terren Ward dropped a team-high 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists in the contest against Detroit Mercy.

Next best wins

70-69 on the road over Texas State (No. 191/RPI) on December 30

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 210/RPI) on November 24

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 253/RPI) on November 29

87-65 on the road over Longwood (No. 287/RPI) on December 22

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on December 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Eagles have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Georgia Southern is facing the sixth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Georgia So. has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia Southern's next game

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Troy Trojans

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Troy Trojans Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia Southern games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.