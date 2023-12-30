2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgia Southern Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology insights on Georgia Southern and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
How Georgia Southern ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|175
Georgia Southern's best wins
Against the Detroit Mercy Titans on November 25, Georgia Southern notched its best win of the season, which was an 81-59 home victory. Terren Ward dropped a team-high 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists in the contest against Detroit Mercy.
Next best wins
- 70-69 on the road over Texas State (No. 191/RPI) on December 30
- 85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 210/RPI) on November 24
- 81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 253/RPI) on November 29
- 87-65 on the road over Longwood (No. 287/RPI) on December 22
- 81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on December 14
Georgia Southern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- The Eagles have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Georgia Southern is facing the sixth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- As far as the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.
- Georgia So. has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Georgia Southern's next game
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Troy Trojans
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
