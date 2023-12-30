The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) hope to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Georgia Southern has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.
  • The Eagles' 65.6 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 70 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 70 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.6).
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern made fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Tennessee L 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington L 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 FGCU L 53-42 Enmarket Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Miss - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

