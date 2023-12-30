Saturday's game at Strahan Arena has the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 win for Texas State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Eagles came out on top in their last outing 87-65 against Longwood on Friday.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 68, Georgia Southern 67

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

The Eagles notched their best win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans, who rank No. 181 in our computer rankings, 81-59.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Georgia Southern is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 212) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 239) on November 24

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 322) on December 14

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Torrion Starks: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG% Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 62.3 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 83.3 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 62 per contest (134th in college basketball). They have a +256 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.3 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Eagles are averaging 6.7 more points per game at home (86.1) than away (79.4).

At home Georgia Southern is conceding 56.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than it is away (69.4).

