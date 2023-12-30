Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11, 0-0 Sun Belt) facing the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 6.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|312th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|68.6
|298th
|348th
|81.5
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|91st
|278th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|38.1
|121st
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|65th
|35th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.0
|305th
|359th
|9.1
|Assists
|12.3
|262nd
|326th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|11.1
|117th
