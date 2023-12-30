Saturday's contest at Georgia State Convocation Center has the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 victory for Georgia State, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 76, Arkansas State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-1.5)

Georgia State (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Georgia State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas State's 7-4-0 ATS record. The Panthers have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Wolves have a record of 3-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (scoring 78.9 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball while giving up 72.8 per contest to rank 230th in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential overall.

The 38.3 rebounds per game Georgia State averages rank 111th in the nation, and are 2.7 more than the 35.6 its opponents collect per contest.

Georgia State hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Panthers record 98.1 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball), while giving up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball).

Georgia State wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.8 (42nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

