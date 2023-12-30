How to Watch Georgia State vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia State Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have hit.
- Georgia State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 108th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 91st.
- The Panthers score just one more point per game (78.9) than the Red Wolves give up (77.9).
- When Georgia State totals more than 77.9 points, it is 4-1.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia State is putting up 90.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 18.7 more points than it is averaging in road games (72.1).
- In 2023-24, the Panthers are ceding 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 78.9.
- Georgia State is draining 10 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 64-60
|Hawkins Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|L 86-54
|Marriott Center
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 122-45
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
