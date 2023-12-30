Can we expect Georgia Tech to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-0 NR NR 149

Georgia Tech's best wins

Georgia Tech took down the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils, 72-68, on December 2, in its best win of the season. In the win over Duke, Baye Ndongo posted a team-high 21 points. Miles Kelly came through with 16 points.

Next best wins

67-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 26/RPI) on November 28

73-70 over UMass (No. 109/RPI) on December 21

73-68 on the road over Hawaii (No. 183/RPI) on December 22

82-81 over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on December 16

88-85 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on November 9

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Georgia Tech has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Georgia Tech has drawn the 46th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Yellow Jackets' upcoming schedule features five games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Georgia Tech has 19 games left this year, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

