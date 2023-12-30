Georgia vs. Wofford December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (7-4) meet the Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Georgia vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 15.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 5.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chloe Chapman: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
- Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Annabelle Schultz: 6.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Indiya Clarke: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
