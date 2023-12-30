The Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) take on the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Wofford is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Georgia's record is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.

The Bulldogs average 8.0 more points per game (68.8) than the Terriers give up (60.8).

Georgia is 8-1 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

When Wofford gives up fewer than 68.8 points, it is 6-1.

The Bulldogs are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Terriers allow to opponents (36.0%).

The Terriers' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Chloe Chapman: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

Georgia Schedule