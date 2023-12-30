Saturday's contest features the Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) and the Wofford Terriers (7-5) facing off at Stegeman Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-57 victory for heavily favored Georgia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 52-51 loss to Ball State in their last outing on Thursday.

Georgia vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 75, Wofford 57

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win of the season came against the Columbia Lions, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs registered the 73-56 neutral-site win on November 20.

Georgia has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 81) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 121) on November 13

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 166) on December 6

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 172) on November 6

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Chloe Chapman: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball while allowing 61.3 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential overall.

