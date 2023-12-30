When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Haydn Fleury score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Fleury has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:48 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

