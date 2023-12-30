Lightning vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) host the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Lightning were defeated by the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning are 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Tampa Bay has gone 10-9 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (52.6% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 52.4%.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 24 times.
Lightning vs Rangers Additional Info
Lightning vs. Rangers Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|119 (6th)
|Goals
|115 (11th)
|123 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|93 (7th)
|34 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (2nd)
|21 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (2nd)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- Tampa Bay hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Lightning offense's 119 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Lightning are ranked 27th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 123 total goals (3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (-4) ranks them 20th in the league.
