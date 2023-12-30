McDuffie County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in McDuffie County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
McDuffie County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oglethorpe County High School at Thomson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Thomson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
