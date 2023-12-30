2024 NCAA Bracketology: Mercer March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Mercer be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Mercer's complete tournament resume.
How Mercer ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|257
Mercer's best wins
Mercer, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Georgia State Panthers 64-60 on December 9. With 26 points, Jake Davis was the leading scorer versus Georgia State. Second on the team was Amanze Ngumezi, with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 84-65 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on December 19
- 70-65 at home over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on December 16
- 60-59 over Tennessee State (No. 272/RPI) on November 24
- 66-61 on the road over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 9
Mercer's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Mercer is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Mercer faces the 252nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- In terms of the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.
- Mercer has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Mercer's next game
- Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Mercer Bears
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
