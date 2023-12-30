The Mercer Bears (4-8) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK O'Mariyah Tucker: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Kayla Clark: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.