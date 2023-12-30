Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 30
Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with a soccer match -- here's a full list of Serie A anytime goal scorer odds for Saturday, including all six matches around the league.
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+110)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 8
Gianluca Scamacca, Atalanta (+140)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 5
Luis Muriel, Atalanta (+150)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 2
Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+160)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 3
Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+160)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 4
- Goals: 0
Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+160)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 3
Ademola Lookman, Atalanta (+160)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 6
Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+170)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 2
- Goals: 0
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+170)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 5
Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari (+175)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 9
- Goals: 1
Noah Okafor, AC Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 3
Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+200)
- Opponent: AS Roma
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 6
Leonardo Pavoletti, Cagliari (+200)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 4
Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta (+210)
- Opponent: US Lecce
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 3
Thomas Henry, Hellas Verona (+220)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 8
- Goals: 2
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|US Lecce @ Atalanta
|6:30 AM, ET
|6:30 AM, ET
|Empoli FC @ Cagliari
|9:00 AM, ET
|9:00 AM, ET
|Bologna @ Udinese
|9:00 AM, ET
|9:00 AM, ET
|Sassuolo @ AC Milan
|12:00 PM, ET
|12:00 PM, ET
|Salernitana @ Hellas Verona
|12:00 PM, ET
|12:00 PM, ET
|AS Roma @ Juventus
|2:45 PM, ET
|2:45 PM, ET
