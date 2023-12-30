Worth County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Worth County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Worth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schley County High School at Worth County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Sylvester, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
