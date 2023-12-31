The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

