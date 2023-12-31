Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:51
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.