Should you bet on Drake London scoring a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

London's team-best 808 yards receiving (57.7 per game) are via 61 catches (91 targets), and he has two TDs.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 1 8 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11 10 172 0 Week 15 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Colts 4 3 39 0

